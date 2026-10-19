The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features the Washington Commanders visiting the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Trade on the Commanders vs. 49ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

San Francisco trades at $0.785 per share to win. The game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 51.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Commanders vs. 49ers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Washington is 1-3-1 and 0-2 on the road, and its record comes with a quarterback story. Jayden Daniels is the team's passing leader with 459 yards on 46 of 76 passing attempts and three touchdowns, but ESPN's game logs show three different leading passers in five games. Daniels passed for 164 yards in the 24-22 loss at Philadelphia and 199 yards in the 27-27 overtime tie against the Giants on Oct. 11, a game in which he also ran for 103 yards. Marcus Mariota led the team with 111 yards in a 37-20 loss at Dallas and 183 in a 33-31 win against Seattle, and Kaliakmanis led with 186 yards in a 30-13 loss to Indianapolis on Oct. 4.

The Commanders have scored 115 points, an average of 23.0, and allowed 149, an average of 29.8, and they have scored 20 or fewer points in two of five games. The injury report is long, with linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste and defensive end Charles Omenihu both out until at least Nov. 1, running back Jeremy McNichols on injured reserve, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs and safety Nick Cross questionable. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin leads the team with 203 receiving yards, and running back J. Croskey-Merritt has run for 239 yards and two touchdowns.



On Kalshi, Washington trades at $0.215 per share to win at Levi's Stadium, and San Francisco trades at $0.785 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.485 per share for fewer than 51.5, and three of Washington's five games have finished above that mark. Trade on Commanders vs. 49ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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