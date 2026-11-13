The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday Night Football sends the Washington Commanders to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET, and Kalshi has the game close to even. New York trades at $0.54 per share to win on Kalshi, while Washington trades at $0.46 per share. Trade on the Commanders vs. Giants here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Devin Singletary, who has rushed for 111 yards and one touchdown this season, trades at $0.605 per share for 20 or more rushing yards, $0.515 for 25 or more, and $0.44 for 30 or more. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 43. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Commanders vs. Giants predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos can start with the game lines. New York is 5-2-1 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 19-11 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 8. Washington is 2-5-1 and 0-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 8 after a 27-10 win against Philadelphia. The teams tied 27-27 on Oct. 11. On Kalshi, New York winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.505 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.475 and more than 3.5 points at $0.395, while Washington winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.435 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.535 per share for more than 41.5, $0.505 for more than 42.5, $0.465 for more than 43.5, and $0.435 for more than 44.5. Trade on Giants vs. Commanders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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