The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday Night Football features the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the Washington Commanders at 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington trades at $0.635 per share on Kalshi to win, while Philadelphia trades at $0.36 per share. Trade on Eagles vs. Commanders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Washington trades at $0.635 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 40.5. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Eagles vs. Commanders predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Philadelphia is 2-4 and 1-2 on the road, and it has lost four of its last five games, including a 25-14 loss to Carolina on Oct. 18 and a 19-17 loss at Jacksonville. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season, but he is on injured reserve with a calf injury. Running back Saquon Barkley leads the Eagles with 182 rushing yards on 36 carries and is questionable with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns but is out with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles also have tackle Lane Johnson out, along with wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, cornerback Michael Carter II and linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. are out, while linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Jalyx Hunt are questionable. Philadelphia has scored 14, 17, 20 and 7 points in its last four losses.

On Kalshi, Washington trades at $0.635 per share to win at Northwest Stadium, and Philadelphia trades at $0.36 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 40.5, and two of the Eagles' last five games finished above that mark, at 44 and 44. Trade on Eagles vs. Commanders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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