The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features the Cincinnati Bengals at the Washington Commanders at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati trades at $0.725 per share to win on Kalshi, while Washington trades at $0.275 per share. Bengals safety Kyle Dugger (quad) is officially inactive. Trade on Bengals vs. Commanders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Bengals vs. Commanders predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Monday Night Football pairs a Cincinnati team that has won five straight games with a Washington team that is 3-5-1. In Week 10, Joe Burrow went 12 for 12 for 186 yards when the Steelers blitzed him. For the season, he leads the NFL with a 114.8 passer rating and 23 touchdown passes against the blitz. Since the start of last season,

Washington is 2-2-1 at home, and its last five games were a 24-21 win at the New York Giants, a 20-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, a 27-10 win against Philadelphia, a 23-17 loss at San Francisco, and a 27-27 tie against the Giants. The Commanders have scored 108 points across those five games, an average of 21.6, and they have allowed 101, an average of 20.2.

On Kalshi, Cincinnati trades at $0.725 per share to win on the road and Washington trades at $0.275 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.585 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.565, more than 6.5 points at $0.485 and more than 7.5 points at $0.425. The game's combined points are trading at $0.545 per share for more than 52.5, $0.515 for more than 53.5, $0.475 for more than 54.5 and $0.45 for more than 55.5, and fewer than 53.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Trade on Bengals vs. Commanders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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