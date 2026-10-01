The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for Thursday's Week 3 NFL game. The Browns and Steelers will meet in an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at Huntington Bank Field. The Steelers are $0.58 per share to win. Trade on the Steelers vs. Browns here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

The Browns trade at $0.43 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with the Steelers at $0.58 per share on the road. More than 37.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Kalshi. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 700 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions through three games for Pittsburgh, coming off a 19 of 34, 292-yard, three-touchdown outing in the Week 3 win against Cincinnati. Deshaun Watson has been efficient for Cleveland, completing 76.9% of his throws for 587 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception over the same span. On the ground, Quinshon Judkins has been Cleveland's clear leading rusher, carrying 42 times for 124 yards, including a 70-yard effort on 18 carries in Week 3 against Carolina.



Pittsburgh's backfield picture is murkier, Jaylen Warren stepped into the workhorse role in Week 3 with Rico Dowdle sidelined by a toe injury, rushing 17 times for 127 yards and adding three catches for 49 yards. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has emerged as Watson's top target, catching seven of nine passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 alone, while DK Metcalf remains Pittsburgh's primary receiving threat. Cleveland trades at $0.43 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with Pittsburgh at $0.58 per share on the road. More than 37.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 37.5 trading at $0.49 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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