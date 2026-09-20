The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55 because you get 30 days to play through your $25 in trades, not seven days like other offers you'll find. That means more time to learn NFL prediction markets. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs will face the Colts on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs are $0.72 per share to win at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you have 30 days to play through your initial $25 stake. That means more time to learn about prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 2 Kalshi NFL prediction markets

Chiefs vs. Colts: Chiefs to win by more than seven points ($0.51 on Kalshi)

Chiefs vs. Colts predictions

The Chiefs appeared to have returned to form after missing the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. Kenneth Walker III finished Monday's game with 173 yards and one touchdown on 23 rushing attempts, along with three receptions for 18 yards and one touchdown in his Chiefs debut, having signed with the team during the offseason. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' surgically repaired knee appeared to be fine as he recorded 23 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing attempts.

Walker and Mahomes will face a Colts defense that struggled against the run in Week 1. Ravens running back Derrick Henry recorded 144 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, while quarterback Lamar Jackson added 40 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing attempts.

The Chiefs are trading at $0.52 per share to win by six or more points at home, while the Colts are trading at $0.49 to lose by five or fewer points on the road or win outright on the road, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.