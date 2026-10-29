The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday Night Football features the Carolina Panthers visiting the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay trades at $0.655 per share on Kalshi to win, while Carolina trades at $0.345 per share. Packers receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is officially active. Trade on Panthers vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Green Bay trades at $0.655 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 47.5. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Panthers vs. Packers predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Carolina is 3-3 and 2-1 on the road, but it comes off a 43-13 loss to Tampa Bay on Oct. 25 after wins of 25-14 at Philadelphia and 32-26 against Detroit. Quarterback Bryce Young has completed 135 of 228 passes for 1,712 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan leads the team with 36 catches for 511 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Chuba Hubbard has 459 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries.

The Panthers have injury questions up front and on defense, with tackle Taylor Moton doubtful with a leg injury, linebacker Jaelan Phillips out with a hamstring injury and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders out. Carolina has also lost cornerback Jaycee Horn and wide receiver Xavier Legette to injured reserve.

On Kalshi, Green Bay trades at $0.655 per share to win at Lambeau Field, and Carolina trades at $0.345 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.485 per share for fewer than 47.5, and two of the Panthers' last five games finished above that mark, at 58 and 56. Trade on Panthers vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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