The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, Thursday Night Football features the New England Patriots visiting the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. Chicago trades at $0.605 per share on Kalshi to win, while New England trades at $0.405 per share. The Patriots will have star corner Christian Gonzalez in the lineup despite an illness. Trade on Patriots vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Chicago trades at $0.605 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 50.5. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Patriots vs. Bears predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know New England is 4-2 and 1-2 on the road, and it has won three straight after a 26-19 win against the New York Jets on Oct. 18, a 45-17 win against Las Vegas and a 29-26 win at Buffalo. Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 117 of 183 passes for 1,463 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, and he passed for 374 yards against Las Vegas and 269 at Buffalo. The Patriots have scored 136 points, an average of 22.7, and allowed 113, and their two losses were 13-10 at Seattle in the opener and 35-6 at Jacksonville on Sept. 27.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson leads New England with 263 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 71 carries, and wide receiver Romeo Doubs has caught 14 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns, though he is questionable with a shoulder injury. The Patriots' offensive line is banged up, with tackle Morgan Moses, center Ben Brown, and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker all questionable, and cornerback Channing Canada is inactive with a hamstring injury.



On Kalshi, New England trades at $0.405 per share to win at Soldier Field, and Chicago trades at $0.605 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 50.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 50.5, and two of the Patriots' six games have finished above that mark, at 55 and 62. Trade on Patriots vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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