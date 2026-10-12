The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday Night Football features the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Atlanta Falcons. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is inactive. Atlanta is trading at $0.63 per share on Kalshi to win, while Baltimore trades at $0.38 per share. Trade on the Falcons vs. Ravens here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

The game's combined points are trading at $0.435 per share for more than 45.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Ravens vs. Falcons Predictions Predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Baltimore is 3-1 and first in the AFC North after a 24-18 home win over Tennessee last Sunday. The Ravens are 1-1 at home, having beaten the Titans and lost 24-17 to New Orleans, and they are 1-0 on the road after a 41-23 win at Indianapolis in Week 1. They also beat Dallas 34-31 at a neutral site in Week 3.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed 68 of 96 passes (70.8%) for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception through four games, but his ankle is the story. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Jackson is not dealing with a long-term injury but has only an outside chance to play in Week 5 and could miss multiple games. The injury list is long. Tight end Durham Smythe is out for the season with a torn Achilles, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), guard Andrew Vorhees (foot), wide receiver Chris Moore, and linebacker Trey Hendrickson are all questionable. Running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 144, 68, 89, and 73 yards in the four games.



On Kalshi, Atlanta trades at $0.63 per share to win and Baltimore trades at $0.38 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 43.5 and $0.48 per share for fewer than 43.5. Trade on Ravens vs. Falcons here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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