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NFL Week 4 features must-see matchups like Vikings vs. Dolphins, Bears vs. Jets, and Raiders vs. Chiefs, with all three featured NFL predictions below. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 4 NFL picks, predictions at Kalshi

Vikings vs. Dolphins: Vikings to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Vikings to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.49 per share) Bears vs. Jets: Bears to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Bears to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.49 per share) Raiders vs. Chiefs: Chiefs to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Vikings vs. Dolphins

Minnesota has opened 3-0 without leaning on one formula. The Vikings followed a 9-3 win over Chicago with a 23-16 road victory against Tampa Bay, allowing 16 or fewer points in both games. Miami arrives 0-3 and is averaging 12.0 points per game, 31st in the NFL. The Dolphins managed 10 points against Kansas City last week and lost running back De'Von Achane to a season-ending knee injury, taking another playmaker out of an offense already searching for answers.

The Vikings have their own injury issue with Justin Jefferson dealing with an ankle sprain, but Jordan Addison stepped up after Jefferson left Tampa Bay and delivered his best game of the young season. SportsLine sees Minnesota pulling away 32-15, a 17-point margin. Kalshi prices the Vikings to win by more than 10.5 points at $0.49 per share, which is equivalent to Minnesota winning by at least 11. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Bears vs. Jets

Chicago's offense has kept moving despite uncertainty at quarterback. With Caleb Williams dealing with a hamstring injury, Case Keenum stepped in Monday and helped the Bears beat Philadelphia 27-7. Chicago is averaging 29.7 points and 408 yards per game through three weeks. The Bears have shown they can move the ball through the quarterback turmoil.

New York now has a backfield concern of its own. Breece Hall injured his quad against Detroit and missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, with Aaron Glenn calling him week-to-week. If Hall can't go, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis would take on more of the rushing work. The Jets are averaging 21.3 points per game and have lost two straight after opening with a win. SportsLine calls for a 30-20 Chicago victory. Kalshi prices the Bears to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.49 per share, meaning Chicago would need to win by four or more. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas has started 3-0, and Kansas City arrives with the same record. The Raiders erased an 11-point second-half deficit in New Orleans last week, with Kirk Cousins throwing for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Brock Bowers returned from a knee injury with 10 catches for 116 yards and a score, while the defense forced four turnovers. Las Vegas has 10 sacks through three games and owns a plus-five turnover differential.

The Chiefs have produced more offense on a weekly basis. Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 812 yards with seven touchdowns, and Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 360 yards. Kansas City is averaging 416.3 yards per game, second in the NFL, and beat Miami 24-10 last Sunday despite a slower second half. SportsLine has the Chiefs winning 28-21, a seven-point margin. Kalshi prices Kansas City to win by more than 4.5 points at $0.49 per share, which calls for a victory by five or more. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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