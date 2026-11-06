The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thursday Night Football features the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. Jacksonville trades at $0.795 per share on Kalshi to win, while Baltimore trades at $0.205 per share. Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle) is officially active. Trade on Jaguars vs. Ravens here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Jacksonville trades at $0.795 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for more than 42.5. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Jaguars vs. Ravens predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Jacksonville is 5-2 and 1-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 42-7 win against Indianapolis on Nov. 1 after a 34-31 loss to Houston on Oct. 18. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns without an interception against the Colts, and running back Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Wide receiver Parker Washington led the Jaguars with 416 receiving yards and four touchdowns through their first six games.

Baltimore is 4-4 and 1-2 at home, and it has lost three straight, including a 36-10 loss at Buffalo on Nov. 1, a 35-13 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 25 and a 13-10 loss at Cleveland. Lamar Jackson left the Buffalo game on the first snap with a thumb injury, and he is out for the rest of the season after landing on injured reserve. Quarterback Tyler Huntley passed for 298 yards against Cincinnati, and running back Derrick Henry had 579 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through Baltimore's first seven games.

On Kalshi, Jacksonville trades at $0.795 per share to win at M&T Bank Stadium, and Baltimore trades at $0.205 per share. Jacksonville winning by more than 9.5 points trades at $0.475 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.475 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on Jaguars vs. Ravens here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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