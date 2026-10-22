The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use your guaranteed bonus funds to trade on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, with the Chicago Bears hosting the New England Patriots for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Kalshi prices the Bears at $0.60 per share to beat the Patriots, who are trading at $0.41 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Our team of experts has revealed a trio of NFL picks from Bears vs. Patriots that we're using for our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Bears vs. Patriots: Chicago to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Bears vs. Patriots: Luther Burden 5+ receptions ($0.54 per share)

Bears vs. Patriots: Drake Maye 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.54 per share)

Bears vs. Patriots: Chicago to win by more than 2.5 points

"One team out-and-out celebrated its Sunday win. For the other, victory was bittersweet. Chicago dominated Atlanta for three-plus quarters as QB Caleb Williams showed no rust from his three-week layoff with a hamstring injury," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney said. "The Bears exited the game in reasonably good health. Not so for New England with its W over the Jets. Three ailing offensive linemen called it a day early, and the short week makes their return iffy. There is no doubt about WR Romeo Doubs, who landed on injured reserve. While Pats QB Drake Maye made a run at MVP last season, Williams should be in the hunt this year if he stays off the sideline."

Kalshi prices Chicago to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on Patriots vs. Bears here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Bears vs. Patriots: Luther Burden 5+ receptions

"I'm buying into the Luther Burden breakout right now. Coming off an eight catch/eight target contest against the Falcons, Burden should once again be in position to succeed against the Patriots," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Running about half his routes from the slot, he should avoid Patriots star DB Christian Gonzalez (who figures to complicate Rome Odunze's day). And against the Patriots man-heavy scheme, Burden is more likely to see a bump in targets as compared to Colston Loveland. Kyle Monangai was estimated to not have practiced on Monday - and I envision the Patriots keeping this game at least close enough throughout."

Luther Burden is priced at $0.54 per share to reach five receptions or more on Kalshi, while NO is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on Thursday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Bears vs. Patriots: Drake Maye 2+ passing touchdowns

"Drake Maye has thrown at least three touchdown passes in three straight games. He's rolling after a terrible start to the season. Now he faces a Bears' defense that can be had through the air," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Chicago has played three above-average offenses and three below-average offenses. In the matchups against the better offenses (Carolina, Green Bay, Atlanta), the Bears gave up three, two and three TD passes. Back Maye to throw at least two on Thursday Night Football."

Kalshi prices Maye to throw two or more touchdown passes at $0.54 per share, while one passing touchdown or less is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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