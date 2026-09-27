The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55 because you get 30 days to play through your $25 in trades, not seven days like other offers you'll find. It's also a guaranteed $55 bonus, not variable like other offers you'll find. Trade on Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you have 30 days to play through your initial $25 stake. That means more time to learn about prediction markets and make the best trades possible. It's also not variable like other offers you'll see, so you get a guaranteed $55 bonus.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Week 3 Kalshi NFL prediction markets

Bengals vs. Steelers: Bengals to win by more than four points ($0.49 on Kalshi)

Patriots vs. Jaguars: Jaguars to win by more than three points ($0.55 on Kalshi)

Rams vs. Broncos: Rams to win by more than three points ($0.57 on Kalshi)

Rams vs. Broncos

The Rams looked much more like the team many pegged as preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl in Week 2. Los Angeles defeated the injury-plagued New York Giants, 28-6, with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford throwing for 327 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 31 passing.

The Broncos bounced back from a Week 1 blowout loss to the Chiefs with a home win against the Jaguars. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 22 of 31 passing.

The Rams are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by three or more points on Sunday, while the Broncos are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by two or fewer points or win outright at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.