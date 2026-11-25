The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Rams (6-4) will host the Packers (6-4) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at SoFi Stadium in the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after completing $25 in trades.

Kalshi shows the Rams with a 56% chance to win, compared with 44% for the Packers. A Rams Yes contract costs $0.57 per share, implying a 57% win probability, while a Packers Yes contract costs $0.44 and implies a 44% probability. For the offer's terms and conditions, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how prediction markets work and check prediction market availability in your state. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Rams-Packers picks, NFL predictions on Kalshi

Rams to win: $0.57 per share (57% implied probability)

$0.57 per share (57% implied probability) Packers to win: $0.44 per share (44% implied probability)

$0.44 per share (44% implied probability) Over 44.5 combined points: $0.50 Yes, $0.51 No

$0.50 Yes, $0.51 No Rams to win by 3 points or more: $0.52 Yes, $0.49 No

Rams to win ($0.57 Yes, $0.44 No)

Los Angeles has adapted since losing two of its top receivers. In Week 10, Sean McVay used three-tight-end sets on 63.5% of plays against Arizona, the second-highest rate of his Rams tenure. Matthew Stafford completed passes to nine players, and the offense put together four consecutive touchdown drives. Tight ends Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen caught scoring passes. The passing attack has found contributors beyond its usual stars.

The Rams' defensive front has also made a difference. Aaron Donald recorded his first sack of the season against Arizona, while Myles Garrett helped a unit that collected five sacks and two interceptions. With Donald and Garrett both active, Los Angeles has allowed 19 points across two games. Garrett has been managing a knee issue, so his workload bears watching. Kalshi quotes a Rams victory at $0.57 Yes and $0.44 No; the Yes price implies a 57% win probability. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Packers to win ($0.44 Yes, $0.57 No)

One game before the Packers stumbled against Minnesota, their receiving corps overwhelmed New England. Christian Watson caught seven passes for 171 yards, while Matthew Golden added 10 receptions for 164. Both scored, helping Green Bay put 45 points on the board. That's why the 30-10 defeat to the Vikings shouldn't stand as the only measure of Jordan Love's offense. Love has 20 touchdown passes through 10 games, with seven interceptions.

Green Bay may also get help where it struggled most. The coaching staff has been evaluating center Sean Rhyan and guard Kevin Zeitler for returns after injuries. Their availability would be welcome after Love absorbed eight sacks against Minnesota. Micah Parsons has been working toward his season debut, and linebacker Zaire Franklin has practiced after a shin injury. Kalshi places the Packers at $0.44 Yes and $0.57 No; that Yes contract reflects a 44% implied win probability. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Over 44.5 combined points ($0.50 Yes, $0.51 No)

The scoring outlook isn't as simple as comparing what these offenses did in their most recent games. Green Bay scored 45 points against New England before producing 10 against Minnesota. Los Angeles reached 34 against Arizona after trailing 6-3 late in the first quarter. Stafford's offense scored four touchdowns on successive possessions, with the ground game totaling 202 yards. Both teams can score in bunches.

Green Bay's rushing arrangement will draw attention. Josh Jacobs has been working with a surgically repaired finger, and Kaleb Johnson has rushed for 110 yards over the Packers' last two games. A bigger Johnson role could change the pace, but he has also delivered carries of 34 and 31 yards this season. Kalshi lists more than 44.5 points at $0.50 Yes and $0.51 No. SportsLine's 25-22 Rams score totals 47, with an over in 51% of simulations. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

Rams to win by 3 points or more ($0.52 Yes, $0.49 No)

The first few possessions could tell Los Angeles plenty about Green Bay's offensive line. Minnesota sacked Love eight times in Week 10 and forced four turnovers. After the bye, the Packers have had to assess injured linemen, including Rhyan and Zeitler. The Rams recorded five sacks of Arizona's quarterbacks in their previous game. If the protection issues carry over, one stalled drive could decide a narrow contest.

Rams center Coleman Shelton is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, while guard Steve Avila didn't practice Sunday. Beaux Limmer moved to center against Arizona, with Bill Murray filling in at left guard. Green Bay has recorded 29 sacks and could challenge this reshuffled line. Kalshi lists Los Angeles winning by at least three points at $0.52 Yes and $0.49 No. SportsLine's model reaches that result in 48% of simulations, despite a 25-22 Rams score. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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