The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET. Cincinnati trades at $0.635 per share to win on Kalshi, while Pittsburgh trades at $0.365 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Bengals here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, Cincinnati trades at $0.635 per share to win at Paycor Stadium, and Pittsburgh trades at $0.365 per share. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Steelers vs. Bengals predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Sunday Night Football pairs two 6-2 teams, and the results behind them are lopsided on defense. Pittsburgh is 2-2 on the road, and it has won four straight games, including 27-6 against Cleveland, 16-10 at New Orleans and 26-19 in overtime at Tampa Bay. The Steelers have allowed 84 points across their last five games, an average of 16.8. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, cornerback Brandin Echols and defensive back Doneiko Slaughter are questionable.

Cincinnati is 2-1 at home, and it has won four straight games, including 34-17 at Atlanta, 43-36 in overtime against Tennessee and 35-13 at Baltimore. The Bengals have scored 160 points across their last five games, an average of 32.0. Three of Cincinnati's last five games finished with more than 48.5 combined points, at 51, 79 and 55, and two of Pittsburgh's did, at 56 and 51.

On Kalshi, Cincinnati trades at $0.635 per share to win at home and Pittsburgh trades at $0.365 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.485 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.455, more than 5.5 points at $0.435 and more than 6.5 points at $0.385. The game's combined points are trading at $0.555 per share for more than 47.5, $0.515 for more than 48.5, $0.495 for more than 49.5 and $0.455 for more than 50.5, and fewer than 48.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Trade on Steelers vs. Bengals here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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