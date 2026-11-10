The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Trade on Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football. Buffalo winning the first half by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.505 per share. Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) and wide receiver Juan Jennings (calf) are inactive. Trade on the Bills vs. Vikings here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

James Cook III, who has rushed for 707 yards and seven touchdowns, trades at $0.555 per share for 80 or more rushing yards and $0.465 for 90 or more. For Minnesota, Aaron Jones Sr., who has rushed for 458 yards and two touchdowns, trades at $0.535 per share for 30 or more rushing yards. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 46.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Bills vs. Vikings predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos can look beyond the winner on Kalshi. For the full game, Buffalo trades at $0.625 per share to win at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Minnesota trades at $0.385 per share. Buffalo winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.465 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 44.5 and $0.485 per share for fewer than 44.5. Trade on Bills vs. Vikings here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

First half and team totals

Kalshi's first half markets have Buffalo winning the first half by more than 2.5 points at $0.505 per share and by more than 3.5 points at $0.425 per share. The first half combined points trade at $0.555 per share for more than 20.5, $0.515 for more than 21.5 and $0.495 for more than 22.5. Team totals put Buffalo at $0.605 per share for more than 21.5 points and $0.455 for more than 24.5, while Minnesota trades at $0.615 per share for more than 17.5 points, $0.495 for more than 20.5 and $0.445 for more than 21.5. The Bills are 6-1 and have scored 36 points against Baltimore in their last game, and the Vikings are 6-1 and have not scored more than 23 points in any of their last five games. Trade on Bills vs. Vikings here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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