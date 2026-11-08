Sports fans looking to make predictions on Sunday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. Sunday's Week 9 slate wraps up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer, and you can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

Buccaneers vs. Bears SNF trading preview

Buccaneers to win vs. Bears ($0.29)

More than 49.5 points ($0.49)

Quarterback injuries have played a role in both these teams' seasons thus far, but each has gotten back on track of late. The Bears are winners of three straight after winning in Seattle on Monday as Caleb Williams is back and healthy after a hamstring injury cost him a few games. The Bears look dangerous on both sides of the ball and got a massive upgrade on the defensive line by trading for former Tennessee star Jeffrey Simmons ahead of Week 8.

The Bucs got Baker Mayfield back from a right thumb injury in Week 7 and despite him throwing for just 64 yards since his return -- including zero yards or completions in Week 8 -- the team has won both those games. Chicago is 6-2 on the year and Tampa Bay is 3-5 after winning three of its last four following an 0-4 start to the season.

The Buccaneers beat the Bears in 33% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. These teams combine for more than 40.5 points in the majority of simulations.

A Tampa Bay win is $0.29 at Kalshi, and a Chicago win is $0.72. These teams scoring more than 47.5 total points is $0.49 at Kalshi, and less than 46.5 points is $0.52. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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