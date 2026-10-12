The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to target NFL games today like Falcons vs. Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is officially inactive. Tyler Huntley will start. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Atlanta is priced at $0.62 per share to win at home against Baltimore. However, you can also trade several other NFL prediction markets in that game on Sunday.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make NFL predictions with a strong bankroll.

Falcons vs. Ravens predictions

Lamar Jackson (ankle) is out, so Tyler Huntley will step in at quarterback for the Ravens. He went 2-0 as a starter for Baltimore last season and the 3-1 Ravens should have the full playbook at their disposal with the veteran filling in. However, this game will likely be defined by the defense's ability to slowdown a Falcons offense that has piled up 80 points and 918 yards the last two weeks. The model likes Baltimore's chances, predicting that the Ravens win in 52% of simulations despite only trading at $0.38 per share to win on Kalshi. Baltimore is at $0.63 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.