The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, both 6-1, at 8:15 p.m. ET, with Carson Wentz starting for Minnesota in place of Kyler Murray (hamstring). Buffalo trades at $0.64 per share to win on Kalshi, while Minnesota trades at $0.36 per share. More than 45.5 combined points in Vikings vs. Bills is trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Bills vs. Vikings predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should start under center in Minnesota. Kyler Murray has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, so Carson Wentz gets the start, and Wentz has completed 23 of 39 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns this season. The Vikings are 6-1 and 3-0 at home, and they are coming off a 19-15 loss at Detroit on Nov. 1 after a 16-10 win against Indianapolis. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and running back Demond Claiborne are out.

Buffalo is 6-1 and 3-0 on the road, and it is coming off a 36-10 win against Baltimore on Nov. 1 after a 33-30 win at Las Vegas and a 37-34 win at the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills have scored 156 points in their last five games, an average of 31.2, and four of those five finished with more than 44.5 combined points, at 46, 63, 71 and 55. Quarterback Josh Allen has completed 135 of 205 passes for 1,793 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions, and running back James Cook III has rushed for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. Wide receiver Josh Palmer is out with a hamstring injury, and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is questionable with a rib injury.

On Kalshi, Buffalo trades at $0.64 per share to win at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Minnesota trades at $0.36 per share. Buffalo winning by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.61 per share, more than 2.5 at $0.58, more than 3.5 at $0.48, more than 4.5 at $0.45 and more than 5.5 at $0.42. The total ladder shows more than 43.5 combined points at $0.56 per share, more than 44.5 at $0.52, more than 45.5 at $0.49 and more than 46.5 at $0.46. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.