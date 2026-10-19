The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features the Washington Commanders visiting the undefeated San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET. 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) is officially inactive. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

San Francisco trades at $0.78 per share on Kalshi to win, while Washington trades at $0.22 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 51.5.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Commanders vs. 49ers predictions

San Francisco is 5-0 and 3-0 at home, and it beat Seattle 32-29 on the road on Oct. 11, Denver 24-14, Arizona 36-30, Miami 35-13, and Los Angeles 27-7 in the opener. Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 98 of 142 passes for 1,196 yards, 13 touchdowns, and two interceptions, and running back Christian McCaffrey ran for 286 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Mike Evans is questionable for tonight's game and has caught 24 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers have scored 154 points, an average of 30.8, and allowed 93, an average of 18.6, and they will be without defensive end Nick Bosa, who is out with a calf injury. Washington is 1-3-1 and 0-2 on the road, with a 24-22 loss at Philadelphia and a 37-20 loss at Dallas. On Kalshi, San Francisco trades at $0.78 per share to win at Levi's Stadium, and Washington trades at $0.22 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 51.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 51.5, a mark two of San Francisco's five games have cleared, with totals of 66 and 61. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.