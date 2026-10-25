The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL schedule continues with Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, the Rams trade at $0.655 per share to win at Las Vegas, while Seattle trades at $0.565 per share to win at home against Kansas City. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Seattle has the home field on Sunday Night Football and is 3-3, though both of its recent losses were close. The Seahawks have lost two straight, 32-29 to San Francisco on Oct. 11 and 17-14 in overtime at Denver on Oct. 16, and both were decided by three points. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 49 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns, and quarterback Sam Darnold has passed for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns, though he has thrown seven interceptions. Running back Zach Charbonnet is out.

Kansas City is 5-0, including a 22-6 win against the Chargers last Sunday and a 33-30 overtime win against Indianapolis on Sept. 21. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has passed for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns, and running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 665 yards. Wide receiver Rashee Rice and Josh Simmons are questionable.

On Kalshi, Seattle trades at $0.565 per share to win and Kansas City trades at $0.435 per share. Seattle winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.525 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 42.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 42.5. Trade on Chiefs vs. Seahawks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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