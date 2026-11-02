The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL schedule continues with Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) is officially active. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, ProphetX

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Eagles vs. Commanders prediction

Philadelphia is the side to watch on Sunday Night Football because it arrives on a five-game losing streak. The Eagles are 2-5 and 1-2 on the road, and their most recent loss was 38-21 against Dallas on Monday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions; wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns; and running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 244 yards and a touchdown. Smith, Barkley and Dontayvion Wicks are questionable, and offensive tackle Lane Johnson is out.

Washington is 1-4-1 overall and 1-1-1 at home, coming off a 23-17 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 19 after a 27-27 tie against the Giants. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has completed 75 of 116 passes for 759 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin is on injured reserve, so running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt leads the team with 239 rushing yards. Javon Kinlaw is doubtful, and Charles Omenihu is questionable. Odafe Oweh has three sacks.

On Kalshi, Washington trades at $0.70 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.31 per share. Washington winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.485 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.