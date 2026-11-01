The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate includes Ravens vs. Bills at 1 p.m. ET, Patriots vs. Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET and Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is officially inactive. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

On Kalshi, Buffalo trades at $0.625 per share to win at home against Baltimore, New England trades at $0.755 per share to win at Miami, and Washington trades at $0.685 per share to win at home against Philadelphia. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Ravens vs. Bills prediction

Baltimore has been stronger away from home than at it, going 3-1 on the road and 1-2 at M&T Bank Stadium, but the Ravens are coming off a 35-13 loss to Cincinnati last Sunday after a 13-10 loss at Cleveland. They are 4-3 overall. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has completed 68 of 96 passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns with one interception and is questionable with an ankle injury, running back Derrick Henry has rushed for 579 yards and seven touchdowns, and wide receiver Zay Flowers has 40 catches for 608 yards and three touchdowns.

Buffalo is 5-1 and 2-1 at home, and it has won four of its last five games, including a 33-30 win at Las Vegas and a 37-34 overtime win at the Rams. Quarterback Josh Allen has completed 114 of 171 passes for 1,504 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions, running back James Cook III has rushed for 627 yards and six touchdowns, and Greg Rousseau has six sacks. DJ Moore and Ed Oliver are questionable, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is suspended.

On Kalshi, Buffalo trades at $0.625 per share to win and Baltimore trades at $0.375 per share. Buffalo winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.465 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 54.5. Trade on Ravens vs. Bills here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Patriots vs. Dolphins prediction

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Miami is the home team but is 1-5 and 0-2 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins won 28-25 at the Jets last Sunday after four straight losses, including 24-10 against Kansas City and 31-24 against Cincinnati. Quarterback Malik Willis has completed 87 of 151 passes for 1,057 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions, running back Ollie Gordon II has rushed for 339 yards and four touchdowns, and wide receiver Malik Washington has 26 catches for 289 yards. JuJu Brents, Reese Taylor, Willie Gay Jr., Robert Beal Jr. and Jaylen Wright are questionable.

New England is 4-3 and 1-3 on the road, and it lost 30-24 at Chicago on Thursday night after wins of 26-19 against the Jets and 45-17 against the Raiders. Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 141 of 214 passes for 1,784 yards and 13 touchdowns with eight interceptions, running back Rhamondre Stevenson has rushed for 285 yards, and tight end Hunter Henry has 26 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Ponder has 5.5 sacks.

On Kalshi, New England trades at $0.755 per share to win and Miami trades at $0.255 per share. New England winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.515 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 43.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 43.5. Trade on Patriots vs. Dolphins here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Eagles vs. Commanders prediction

Philadelphia is the side to watch on Sunday Night Football because it arrives on a five game losing streak. The Eagles are 2-5 and 1-2 on the road, and their losses include 27-7 at Chicago, 24-20 against the Rams, 19-17 against Jacksonville, 25-14 against Carolina and 38-21 against Dallas on Monday night. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has completed 89 of 154 passes for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions, wide receiver DeVonta Smith has 26 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Saquon Barkley has rushed for 244 yards and a touchdown. Smith, Barkley, Dontayvion Wicks and Dameon Pierce are questionable.

Washington is 1-4-1 and 1-1-1 at home, and it is coming off a 23-17 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 19 after a 27-27 tie against the Giants. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has passed for 759 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin is on injured reserve, so running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt leads the team with 239 rushing yards. Javon Kinlaw is doubtful, and Marcus Mariota and Charles Omenihu are questionable.

On Kalshi, Washington trades at $0.685 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.305 per share. Washington winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.515 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.485 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.515 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade on Eagles vs. Commanders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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