The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate continues when the Houston Texans visit the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will then take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is inactive against Los Angeles. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Texans vs. Chargers predictions

Houston is 2-5 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 27-21 loss against the New York Giants on Oct. 25 after a 34-31 win at Jacksonville. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has completed 160 of 247 passes for 1,867 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception, running back Woody Marks has rushed for 271 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Nico Collins has 24 catches for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Running back David Montgomery and safety Reed Blankenship are out.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-7 and 0-3 at home, and they are coming off a 24-9 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1 after a 22-6 loss at Kansas City. Quarterback Justin Herbert has completed 131 of 212 passes for 1,398 yards and five touchdowns with 10 interceptions, running back Omarion Hampton has rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey has 17 catches for 286 yards. Safety Kendall Williamson and cornerback Deane Leonard are out, and wide receiver Brenen Thompson is doubtful with a quadriceps injury.

On Kalshi, Houston trades at $0.685 per share to win at SoFi Stadium, and the Chargers trade at $0.315 per share. Houston winning by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 40.5. Three of Houston's last five games finished above that mark, at 48, 65 and 64, and one of the Chargers' did, at 53. Trade on Texans vs. Chargers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Buccaneers vs. Bears predictions

Tampa Bay is 3-5 and 2-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 16-0 win against Atlanta on Nov. 1 after a 43-13 win at Carolina. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has completed 68 of 110 passes for 679 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, running back Bucky Irving has rushed for 728 yards and five touchdowns, and wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has 27 catches for 243 yards. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is questionable with a foot injury, and linebacker YaYa Diaby is out with a knee injury.

Chicago is 6-2 and 3-1 at home, and it is coming off a 34-17 win at Seattle on Nov. 2 after a 30-24 win against New England. Quarterback Caleb Williams has completed 112 of 158 passes for 1,267 yards and six touchdowns with one interception, running back D'Andre Swift has rushed for 545 yards and 10 touchdowns, and wide receiver Luther Burden III has 42 catches for 547 yards. Running back Kyle Monangai is questionable with a toe injury.

On Kalshi, Chicago trades at $0.715 per share to win at Soldier Field, and Tampa Bay trades at $0.285 per share. Chicago winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.475 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.515 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.485 per share for fewer than 47.5. One of Tampa Bay's last five games finished above that mark, at 56, and three of Chicago's did, at 54, 54 and 51. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.