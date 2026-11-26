The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Thanksgiving Day has three NFL games. The Chicago Bears will face the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia Eagles will visit the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET. More than 55.5 points scored in Bears vs. Lions is trading at $0.53 per share on Kalshi. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Chicago trades at $0.515 per share to beat Detroit, Dallas trades at $0.795 per share to beat Philadelphia, and Buffalo trades at $0.595 per share to beat Kansas City. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and start trading with a solid bankroll. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the top, most-trusted brands in the industry.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 26, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Bears vs. Lions predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Chicago and Detroit are both 8-2 and have each won five straight games. The Bears have scored 143 points across those games, an average of 28.6, and allowed 101, an average of 20.2, while the Lions have scored 124, an average of 24.8, and allowed 72, an average of 14.4, and Detroit is 6-0 at Ford Field. Chicago cornerback Kyler Gordon, running back Roschon Johnson and safety Elijah Hicks are out, and Detroit cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is out.



On Kalshi, Chicago winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.485 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.465, more than 3.5 points at $0.385 and more than 4.5 points at $0.365. The game's combined points are trading at $0.575 per share for more than 53.5, $0.555 for more than 54.5, $0.52 for more than 55.5 and $0.485 for more than 56.5, and fewer than 55.5 trades at $0.48 per share. Trade on Thanksgiving's games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions

Philadelphia is 3-7 and has lost four of its last five games, scoring 75 points across them, an average of 15.0, and allowing 125, an average of 25.0, including 21-38 at Dallas and 14-25 against Carolina. Dallas is 5-6 and 2-4 at home, and its last five games were a 51-30 win against Tennessee, a 40-46 loss against San Francisco, a 27-23 win at Indianapolis, a 30-33 loss against Arizona and a 38-21 win at Philadelphia, a stretch that has produced an average of 37.2 points scored and 30.6 allowed. Dallas safety P.J. Locke, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and tight end Jake Ferguson are out, and Philadelphia linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and cornerback Jonathan Jones are out.



On Kalshi, Dallas winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.685 per share, more than 5.5 points at $0.635, more than 7.5 points at $0.535, more than 8.5 points at $0.505 and more than 9.5 points at $0.485. The game's combined points are trading at $0.585 per share for more than 46.5, $0.555 for more than 47.5, $0.515 for more than 48.5 and $0.485 for more than 49.5, and fewer than 48.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Trade on Thanksgiving's games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Bills predictions

Buffalo is 9-1 and 5-0 on the road, and it has won five straight games, including 26-9 against Miami, 31-12 at the New York Jets, and 36-10 against Baltimore, scoring 149 points across them, an average of 29.8, and allowing 67, an average of 13.4. Kansas City is 8-2 and 3-2 on the road, and it is coming off a 34-7 win against Arizona and a 35-13 win at Atlanta after losing 24-28 at Denver and 3-20 at Seattle, with running back Kenneth Walker III and offensive tackle Jaylon Moore out and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott out. Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid, guard O'Cyrus Torrence and cornerback Christian Benford are questionable.



On Kalshi, Buffalo winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.565 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.545, more than 3.5 points at $0.445, more than 4.5 points at $0.415 and more than 5.5 points at $0.40. The game's combined points are trading at $0.555 per share for more than 44.5, $0.445 for more than 47.5, $0.415 for more than 48.5 and $0.385 for more than 49.5, and fewer than 47.5 trades at $0.555 per share. Trade on Chiefs vs. Bills here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in AZ, LA, MI, NV, UT and WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.