The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Green Bay Packers will visit the Los Angeles Rams at 8 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday. Los Angeles trades at $0.56 per share to beat Green Bay at $0.44 per share. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Packers vs. Rams predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that both teams are 6-4 and the Rams have won four straight games, including 34-6 at Arizona, 20-13 at Washington, 24-9 against the Los Angeles Chargers and 35-21 at Las Vegas. Los Angeles has scored 129 points across its last five games, an average of 25.8, and it has allowed 67, an average of 13.4. Green Bay is coming off a 10-30 loss against Minnesota after a 45-27 win at New England, a 27-19 win against Carolina, a 17-20 loss at Detroit and a 23-13 win against Dallas. The Packers have scored 122 points across those five games, an average of 24.4, and they have allowed 109, an average of 21.8. Rams center Coleman Shelton is out, and Packers guards Kevin Zeitler and Sean Rhyan, offensive tackle Travis Glover and wide receivers Skyy Moore and Bo Melton are questionable.

On Kalshi, Los Angeles winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.53 per share, more than 2.5 points at $0.50, more than 3.5 points at $0.41, more than 4.5 points at $0.39 and more than 6.5 points at $0.35. The game's combined points are trading at $0.53 per share for more than 42.5, $0.48 for more than 43.5, $0.44 for more than 44.5, $0.40 for more than 45.5 and $0.39 for more than 46.5, and fewer than 44.5 trades at $0.56 per share. Trade on Rams vs. Packers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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