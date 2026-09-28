The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Eagles will close the Week 3 of NFL season against the Bears on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia trades at $0.66 per share on Kalshi to win. Caleb Williams (hamstring) will be out for the Bears tonight. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Philadelphia trades at $0.66 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, with Chicago at $0.35 per share at home. More than 41.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Kalshi.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get 30 days to trade your initial $25, rather than seven days like other offers you'll see. That means you can make the best Kalshi trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not variable amounts like other offers.

Eagles vs. Bears predictions

Chicago will start Case Keenum at quarterback with Caleb Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury, and Tyson Bagent, still working back from a concussion, is set to remain the backup behind him. Philadelphia enters 2-0, Chicago 1-1. The Eagles have their own injury concerns: tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and offensive tackle Fred Johnson (knee) are both out, receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) is out, and linebacker Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) is questionable. Philadelphia trades at $0.66 per share on Kalshi to win on the road, with Chicago at $0.35 per share at home. More than 41.5 combined points trades at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 41.5 trading at $0.49 per share, close to even on the scoring pace despite Chicago's quarterback uncertainty. Trade on Eagles vs. Bears here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.