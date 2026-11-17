The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Monday Night Football features the Los Angeles Chargers at the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore trades at $0.68 per share to win on Kalshi, while Los Angeles trades at $0.325 per share. Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is officially inactive. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Chargers vs. Ravens predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Monday Night Football pairs a winless Chargers team with a Baltimore team that has lost four of its last five. Los Angeles is 0-8 and 0-4 on the road, and the Chargers have not won a game this season. Its last five games ended in losses of 44-22 against Houston, 24-9 at the Los Angeles Rams, 22-6 at Kansas City, 23-17 against Denver and 30-23 at Seattle. The Chargers have scored 77 points across those five games, an average of 15.4, and they have allowed 143, an average of 28.6. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, the team's leading receiver with 17 catches for 286 yards and one touchdown, was listed as questionable earlier in the week and has since been ruled out with a back injury, and he did not travel to Baltimore. Safety Kendall Williamson, defensive back Isas Waxter and offensive lineman Branson Taylor are also out, and wide receiver Brenen Thompson is doubtful.

Baltimore is 4-5 and 1-3 at home, and its last five games were a 33-10 loss against Jacksonville, a 36-10 loss at Buffalo, a 35-13 loss against Cincinnati, a 13-10 loss at Cleveland and a 30-23 win at Atlanta. The Ravens have scored 73 points across those five games, an average of 14.6. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins is out. Four of Baltimore's last five games finished with more than 39.5 combined points, at 43, 46, 48 and 53, and three of Los Angeles' did, at 66, 40 and 53.

On Kalshi, Baltimore trades at $0.68 per share to win at home and Los Angeles trades at $0.34 per share. Baltimore winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.545 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.50, more than 5.5 points at $0.475 and more than 6.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for more than 38.5, $0.485 for more than 39.5, $0.455 for more than 40.5 and $0.42 for more than 41.5, and fewer than 39.5 trades at $0.515 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.