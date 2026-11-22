The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Sunday's NFL slate includes Titans vs. Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET, Raiders vs. Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET and Vikings vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Dallas is priced at $0.785 per share to beat Tennessee, Denver is priced at $0.825 per share to beat Las Vegas, and San Francisco is priced at $0.595 per share to beat Minnesota. Trade on today's top games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in LA, UT, MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Titans vs. Cowboys predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Tennessee is 1-8 and 1-3 on the road, and it is coming off a 40-23 loss against Jacksonville after a 43-36 loss at Cincinnati and a 27-24 loss against Cleveland. The Titans have allowed 156 points across their last five games, an average of 31.2. Wide receivers Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson and linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Cody Barton are questionable.

Dallas is 4-6 and 1-4 at home, and it is coming off a 46-40 loss against San Francisco after a 27-23 win at Indianapolis and a 33-30 loss against Arizona. The Cowboys have scored 148 points across their last five games, an average of 29.6, and they have allowed 146, an average of 29.2. Cornerback DaRon Bland, guard Tyler Booker and tight end Jake Ferguson are out.

On Kalshi, Dallas trades at $0.785 per share to win at home and Tennessee trades at $0.215 per share. Dallas winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.585 per share, more than 7.5 points at $0.525, more than 9.5 points at $0.46 and more than 10.5 points at $0.415. The game's combined points are trading at $0.525 per share for more than 54.5 and $0.475 per share for fewer than 54.5. Three of Dallas' last five games finished above 54.5 combined points, at 86, 63 and 59, and two of Tennessee's did, at 63 and 79. Trade on Titans vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Raiders vs. Broncos predictions

Denver is the side priced highest on the Sunday slate, and its results show why. The Broncos are 7-2 and 4-0 at home, and they have won five straight games, including 26-21 at Carolina, 28-24 against Kansas City and 30-16 at Arizona. Denver has allowed 92 points across its last five games, an average of 18.4. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and cornerbacks Riley Moss and Kris Abrams-Draine are questionable.

Las Vegas is 4-6 and 3-2 on the road, and it has lost four of its last five games, including 21-13 against Seattle, 38-17 at San Francisco and 35-21 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders have allowed 160 points across their last five games, an average of 32.0. Tight end Brock Bowers is questionable with an ankle injury, and head coach Klint Kubiak has called him day to day.

On Kalshi, Denver trades at $0.825 per share to win at home and Las Vegas trades at $0.175 per share. Denver winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.625 per share, more than 7.5 points at $0.57, more than 9.5 points at $0.525 and more than 10.5 points at $0.465. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 40.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 40.5. Three of Denver's last five games finished above 40.5 combined points, at 47, 52 and 46, and four of Las Vegas' did, at 55, 71, 56 and 63. Trade on Raiders vs. Broncos here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Vikings vs. 49ers predictions

Sunday Night Football pairs two teams that reached the week with the best records on the slate. Minnesota is 7-2 and 4-1 on the road, and it is coming off a 30-10 win at Green Bay after a 23-6 loss against Buffalo and a 19-15 loss at Detroit. The Vikings have allowed 75 points across their last five games, an average of 15.0. Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Jordan Addison are out, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings and tight end T.J. Hockenson are questionable.

San Francisco is 8-1, and it is coming off a 46-40 win at Dallas after a 38-17 win against Las Vegas and a 29-20 loss at Atlanta. The 49ers have scored 159 points across their last five games, an average of 31.8. Cornerback Renardo Green and wide receiver Mike Evans are questionable.

On Kalshi, San Francisco trades at $0.595 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.405 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 2.5 points trades at $0.555 per share, more than 3.5 points at $0.465, more than 4.5 points at $0.43 and more than 5.5 points at $0.415. The game's combined points are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.49 per share for fewer than 45.5. Four of San Francisco's last five games finished above 45.5 combined points, at 86, 55, 49 and 61, and none of Minnesota's did. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

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