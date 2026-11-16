The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. NFL Week 10 on Sunday continues with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Steelers safety DeShon Elliott is inactive after suffering a knee injury in warm-ups. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Steelers vs. Bengals predictions

Sunday Night Football pairs two 6-2 teams, and the results behind them are lopsided on defense. Pittsburgh is 6-2 and 2-2 on the road, and it has won four straight games, including 27-6 against Cleveland and 16-10 at New Orleans, and it has allowed 81 points across its last five games, an average of 16.2. Cincinnati is 6-2 and 2-1 at home, and it has won four straight games, including 34-17 at Atlanta, 43-36 in overtime against Tennessee and 35-13 at Baltimore, and it has scored 160 points across its last five games, an average of 32.0.

On Kalshi, Cincinnati trades at $0.65 per share to win at home and Pittsburgh trades at $0.36 per share. Cincinnati winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.495 per share, more than 4.5 points at $0.465 and more than 5.5 points at $0.445. The game's combined points are trading at $0.56 per share for more than 47.5, $0.515 for more than 48.5, $0.485 for more than 49.5 and $0.45 for more than 50.5, and fewer than 48.5 trades at $0.485 per share. Three of Cincinnati's last five games finished above 48.5 combined points, at 51, 79 and 55, and two of Pittsburgh's did, at 56 and 51. Trade on Steelers vs. Bengals here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.