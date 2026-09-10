Football fans interested in betting on the NFL can get going on Thursday with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, when they bet on Thursday's contest between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. This game will take place in Melbourne, Australia as part of the NFL's international series. Sign up for BetMGM here using the Bet MGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to wager on Rams vs. 49ers:

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Rams vs. 49ers betting preview

These NFC West foes both fell short of the Seattle Seahawks in the regular season and playoffs. The 49ers lost in Week 18 to Seattle to finish as a wild card team instead a division winner, then lost to the Seahawks two weeks later in the Divisional Round. The Rams lost to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game and were clearly determined to bolster their roster this offseason. Reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford returns, along with Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams to form one of the most dynamic offensive cores in the league. The big changes are on defense, where the Rams have added star cornerback Trent McDuffie and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who just set the single-season sacks record.

Injuries continue to hurt the 49ers, who managed to win 12 games in 2025 despite missing Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, George Kittle and Nick Bosa for big chunks of the season. San Francisco brought back Deebo Samuel in free agency while also adding Mike Evans, but wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will be done for the year with a knee injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a car accident in the offseason as well. Somehow, injury-riddled Christian McCaffrey managed to play the full 17 games a year ago. If the Niners can stay healthy, they will be a Super Bowl contender in an already stacked division.

According to the latest Rams vs. 49ers odds at BetMGM, Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite and the total sits at 48.5. The Rams are -190 money line favorites (wager $190 to win $100) while the 49ers are +155 underdogs (wager $100 to win $155). The Rams cover the spread in more than 60% of simulations in the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Los Angeles wins in 70% of simulations and Over 48.5 cashes in the majority of simulations. Wager on Rams vs. 49ers and more NFL Week 1 action with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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