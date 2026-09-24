The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football featuring the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. Sign up to wager on Thursday Night Football and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

See the BetMGM bonus code review page for the terms and conditions of both offers at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Falcons-Packers TNF

After two games with Cooper Rush under center, the Falcons will finally get Michael Penix Jr. in as the starting quarterback and Tua Tagovailoa will serve as the backup. Penix Jr. is making his first appearance since the Berlin game against the Panthers on Nov. 16, 2025. Atlanta has gotten strong contributions from running back Bijan Robinson, but skill players like Drake London and Kyle Pitts have yet to make an impact thanks to poor quarterback play. Atlanta's defense held its own in Week 1 but got clobbered in Week 2, giving up 340 total yards.

The Packers needed overtime to defeat the Jets one week after blowing a late lead to the Vikings. Green Bay's defense is still without Micah Parsons, though former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness has been showing signs of life. Jordan Love has been able to get Christian Watson and Matthew Golden involved, but the run game is still stagnant and Tucker Kraft has not been a factor yet.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Packers covering the spread as home favorites in 55% of simulations. However, it does see value in taking the Falcons on the money line, who win in 30% of simulations as sizable underdogs. Bet on Falcons vs. Packers NFL Week 3 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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