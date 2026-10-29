The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users the opportunity to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets back over your first 10 days. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Thursday Night Football features the Carolina Panthers visiting the Green Bay Packers. Sign up here to bet on NFL Week 8 games using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Panthers vs. Packers TNF

The Panthers were rolling offensively for much of the season before Week 7, when they managed just 13 points against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team which got Baker Mayfield back. Carolina's inconsistencies showed last season but they still managed to win the NFC South. They'll attempt to bounce back on a short week against the Packers, who are coming off a close loss to the Lions. Green Bay might have some questions about officiating, but the Packers committed silly penalties and had some key drops in the setback. Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have been dynamic in the passing game and will look to take advantage of a Carolina defense that is one of the best in the league at defending the pass. Josh Jacobs, who returned after being removed from the Commissioner's Exempt List in Week 7, should be good to go for this encounter.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Green Bay winning in 72% of simulations. It forsees a low-scoring game as well, with the teams going Under 47.5 points in 56% of simulations. Bet on Panthers vs. Packers NFL Week 8 TNF with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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