NFL Sunday is here and you can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, depending on the state you live in. Week 4 brings a parade of huge games, including the Buffalo Bills hosting the New England Patriots, the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders, a showdown between the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions vs. the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football. It's an absolute NFL betting bonanza. Click here to bet on the NFL and more on Sunday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

For terms and conditions of both offers, head to our BetMGM bonus code review page before placing any wagers at BetMGM, one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for NFL Week 4

The Patriots arrive at the new Highmark Stadium with a 1-2 record after suffering an ugly 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jagurs in Week 3. Serious questions are being asked about quarterback Drake Maye, who had more ugly moments (14 of 25 passing, two interceptions) in the Jags game. Buffalo is 3-0 with Josh Allen mounting yet another MVP-caliber campaign and won't have to worry about star New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who is out with a shoulder injury. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes the Under.

Las Vegas is one of the biggest surprises of the season as it enters this matchup with Kansas City at 3-0. Are the Raiders for real after beating the likes of the Dolphins, Chargers and Saints? Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may have something to say about that. K.C. is also undefeated with Mahomes looking close to his old self and Kenneth Walker III offering dynamite out of the backfield. The Chiefs cover in 55% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on the NFL and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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