After a wild weekend, NFL Week 1 wraps up with Monday Night Football, and sports fans looking to get into NFL betting can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. New users can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on where they live. Monday Night Football in NFL Week 1 is an AFC West battle as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 2.5-point home favorites in the latest odds at BetMGM, and the Over/Under for total points is 43.5, perfect for claiming the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. Sign up to wager on Monday Night Football and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

The Broncos and Chiefs are very familiar with each other, but both come in with some questions at quarterback. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Denver's Bo Nix both went out late last season with injuries. Mahomes suffered a major knee injury, while Nix had an injured ankle, and both required surgery. But both got some help in the offseason, with the Chiefs signing Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and the Broncos trading for receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins. Kansas City went 6-11 last season and missed the postseason for the first time in 11 years. The Broncos went 14-3 and reached the AFC title game but lost to New England with Jarrett Stidham calling the shots in place of Nix.

Kansas City had dominated their AFC West foes for a long time, winning 16 in a row against the Broncos until Sean Payton took over as Denver coach. The Broncos won both games last year and have won four of the past five. They took a 20-13 road victory on Christmas Day last season with Chris Oladokun playing in place of Mahomes. The Chiefs had 139 total yards in that game. Mahomes threw for 276 yards in the matchup in Denver, but the hosts came away with a 22-19 victory as Nix threw for 295.

Nix has a strong supporting cast, but the Broncos were built on defense last season. They were second in total defense, allowing 278.2 yards per game, and third in scoring at 18.3 points per contest. The Chiefs were sixth in scoring defense at 19.3 points per game. That's why the Under is 6-0 in the past six meetings, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Under 43.5 hitting in 63% of its simulations for a B grade. Bet on Broncos vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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