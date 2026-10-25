The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. Sunday Night Football pits the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs against the reigning Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks. Sign up to wager on Chiefs vs. Seahawks NFL Week 7 SNF using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

To see the terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best sports betting apps, head to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Chiefs vs. Seahawks SNF

Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III departed the Seahawks in free agency and ended up with Kansas City. That has gone swimmingly for the Chiefs, who have jumped out to a 5-0 start behind Walker's 665 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns. Patrick Mahomes has not been elite but he's taking care of the football and letting Walker handle most of the work. Travis Kelce looks like himself again, and Xavier Worthy is starting to get more involved. Don't let these stars take away from Kansas City's defense; the Chiefs are second in points allowed per game.

Seattle's run game has been horrendous, largely due to injuries to Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet. Sam Darnold has thrown seven interceptions this season, and he's not been able to find support outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks still one of the league's top defenses, but if this offense cannot find balance, it's going to be tough to maintain playoff position in the NFC.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks winning this critical matchup in 57% of simulations. The model also sees Over 42.5 hitting in 56% of simulations despite two stout defenses on display. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you wager on Chiefs vs. Seahawks NFL Week 7 SNF:

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