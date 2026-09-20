The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins, depending on the state they live in. The Chiefs and Colts will collide on Sunday Night Football. Sign up to wager on Sunday's biggest NFL games here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For the terms and conditions of both offers at one of the best sports betting apps, head to the BetMGM bonus code review page.

NFL Week 2 best bets on Sunday, Sept. 20

The Chiefs will be in primetime once again when they host the Colts on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City looked like its usual self in Week 1, but the main factor of that win over Denver was new addition Kenneth Walker III. Walker ran for 173 yards and a score while Patrick Mahomes added a touchdown on the ground in his return to football. The Colts kept up with the Ravens for about a quarter before letting Derrick Henry run wild. Indianapolis offers value on the money line according to the SportsLine model, as the Colts win in 35% of simulations as +225 underdogs. Bet on Chiefs-Colts and more NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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