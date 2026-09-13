Sports fans looking to get into NFL betting can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins, depending on the state they live in. It's perfect for Sunday Night Football, Cowboys vs. Giants. Sign up to wager on Sunday's NFL games and more using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Got to the BetMGM bonus code review page before placing any wagers at one of the best betting apps for the full terms and conditions of both offers.

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in an NFC East battle on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys will enter tonight's contest confidence they can secure a victory on the road. That's because Dallas has won nine of the past 10 meetings against the Giants. However, New York now has an experienced head coach in John Harbaugh, who led the Baltimore Ravens for 18 seasons, posting an overall record of 193-124. According to the latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds at BetMGM Sportsbook, the Cowboys are favored by 3-points on the road, while the Over/Under for total points scored is 47.5.

The Over has hit in each of Dallas' past seven games on the road, and the Over is 5-0 in the Cowboys' last five games as a favorite. Bet on Cowboys vs. Giants with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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