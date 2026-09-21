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Giants vs. Rams best bets on Monday, Sept. 21

The Rams entered the year as the consensus Super Bowl favorites after making the NFC Championship Game and adding big-name players Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie to the defense. The hype died down a bit after Week 1, as the Rams were blown out 27-7 in Australia last Thursday. Reigning MVP Matthew Stafford had one of his first games for Los Angeles, completing 60% of his passes for 155 yards while throwing a pick and no touchdowns. The defense didn't do much either, and now Garrett is on injured reserve with a knee injury after failing to record a sack or even a tackle in Week 1.

As for the Giants, they were viewed as a sleeper team entering John Harbaugh's first year in charge, and Week 1 was a great first introduction to the Harbaugh era as New York beat Dallas 28-20. The Giants dominated time of possession as Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo were leading the charge, and the team held Dallas to just two second-half possessions. This will be a tougher test against an angry and well-rested Rams squad, but a win would have New York on the map and have Los Angeles potentially hitting the panic button.

The Rams are heavy favorites, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the home side covering the seven-point spread in the majority of simulations. Bet on NFL games and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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