The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. The Detroit Lions will visit the Buffalo Bills to begin Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. The Lions come into Week 2 after surviving against the New Orleans Saints in overtime, while the Bills held off the Houston Texans on the final drive in a 36-31 victory. Sign up to wager on Lions vs. Bills Thursday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Lions vs. Bills TNF Week 2

Detroit was in control for most of its Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs tallying 156 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, but the Lions defense gave up 24 points in the second half to let the Saints force overtime. A missed two-point conversion gave Detroit the win, but there's a lot to clean up for Dan Campbell's team. Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes but needed overtime to surpass 200 passing yards. Jameson Williams was a non-factor as a deep threat, finishing with four catches for 45 yards. Buffalo did give up 124 yards on the ground to Houston, so Gibbs is likely to have a heavy workload once again.

The Bills struggled early against the Texans but logged 21 points in the second quarter. Josh Allen was a star, accounting for four total touchdowns, including what would be the game-winning strike to Joshua Palmer. Buffalo's defense nearly allowed Houston to come back as the Texans scored 10 points in the fourth quarter but forced a C.J. Stroud fumble on the final drive. James Cook only managed 61 yards from scrimmage, so the Bills could try to get him going in Thursday's game.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Lions covering the spread in 51% of simulations. The model sees value on Detroit on the money line as the Lions win outright 42% of the time as plus-money underdogs. The game goes Over 54.5 points 57% of the time. Bet on Lions vs. Bills in NFL Week 2 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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