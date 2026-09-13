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Best bets for Sunday, Sept. 13

The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2026 campaign with yet another change at offensive coordinator as Sean Mannion takes over for Kevin Patullo. Mannion is hoping to elevate Jalen Hurts, who will be without A.J. Brown after the star receiver was traded to the Patriots in the offseason. Luckily for the Eagles, they'll face a Commanders team they have dominated in recent years. Washington needs Jayden Daniels to be healthy, but this Commanders defense will have its hands full with Hurts, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Philadelphia covering as a 5.5-point favorite in 60% of simulations.

Another team making an offensive coordinator change is the Los Angeles Chargers, as they bring in Mike McDaniel to oversee the unit. He'll be tasked with taking Justin Herbert's play to the next level. Herbert has put up amazing numbers in his NFL career but has lost all three of his playoff starts. The Chargers shouldn't have much trouble against the Arizona Cardinals, who are entering a rebuild with first-year head coach Mike LaFleur at the helm. The Chargers cover as 9.5-point favorites in 58% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Commanders-Eagles, Cardinals-Chargers and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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