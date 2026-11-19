The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Some users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days, depending on the state they live in. Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season starts with Thursday Night Football featuring the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. Sign up for the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Colts-Texans TNF

Indianapolis made waves earlier in the season by firing GM Chris Ballard, then made some key trades before the deadline with Quenton Nelson and Josh Downs being among those sent elsewhere. Jonathan Taylor remains with the team and has been productive with 739 yards and eight touchdowns, but Indy's offense has struggled overall. The Texans have not fared much better with their star-studded defensive unit, which was among the best in the league a season ago, giving up 24.3 points per game. C.J. Stroud has elevated his game, throwing 10 touchdowns over the last three weeks, but the Texans have only won one of those games. Houston is unlikely to catch the Jaguars in the AFC South and has to win on Thursday in order to stay in a crowded AFC playoff race.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Indianapolis covering the spread on the road in 53% of simulations. The model sees value on the Colts winning, which they do in 21% of simulations as huge underdogs. The model also likes Over 44.5 points, which cashes in 66% of simulations. Bet on Colts vs. Texans NFL Week 11 Thursday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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