The Detroit Lions visit the Carolina Panthers for Week 4's edition of Sunday Night Football and you can claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins, depending on the state you live in, if you want to get in on the action. The Panthers are banged up, which is part of why the Lions are 3.5-point road favorites. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to bet on Sunday Night Football and more on Sunday using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

For terms and conditions of both offers, head to our BetMGM bonus code review page before placing any wagers at BetMGM, one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

The Panthers enter this showcase game at 1-2 and will have to work hard to get to .500. Carolina put both its starting cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, on injuired reserve this week. Receiver Xavier Legette is out, and fellow wideout Jalen Coker is listed as questionable and is reportedly unlikely to play. That puts Bryce Young and the Panthers behind the 8-ball before the game has even started. The loss of both CBs will have the Detroit offense rearing to go. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, likes the Over.

The injuries in the Carolina secndary mean there's a good chance Jared Goff will be throwing to Amon-Ra St Brown and Jameson Williams early and often. The Lions QB has benefitted from a huge season from a huge start to the season from running back Jahmyr Gibbs, but this could be a night for the passing game. Goff is set at over/under 22.5 passing completions (-130) at BetMGM. The SportsLine props model likes the Over, as it forecasts 27.7 completions from the veteran. Bet on the NFL and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.