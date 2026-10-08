The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Thursday Night Football takes center stage as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Dallas Cowboys to kick off Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Sign up to wager on Bucs vs. Cowboys NFL Week 5 TNF using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Bucs vs. Cowboys TNF

It's been a rough year for the Bucs, who had hopes of getting back to the postseason after five straight appearances from 2020-24. Tampa Bay's four-year streak of winning the NFC South ended last year, and Mayfield signed a contract extension just before the season started to ensure he would stay with the franchise. That might not last much longer if Tampa Bay keeps losing. Daniels was solid in his debut against the Packers, and Dallas' defense is not exactly the 2000 Ravens. However, a short week can make things difficult for a rookie.

The Cowboys continue to have one of the league's most explosive offenses. They scored 34 points in a win over the Texans in Week 4, and are averaging 30.5 points per game. That's second in the NFL entering Week 5, behind the Bills. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are operating at another level, and Javonte Williams is showing burst after a huge 2025 campaign. If Dallas' defense can figure things out, the Cowboys will be able to make a run at the playoffs.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Cowboys covering the spread on Thursday in 53% of simulations. However, the model sees value on the Bucs as they win in 26% of simulations as massive underdogs. There should be plenty of points in this one, as Over 47.5 hits in 70% of simulations. Bet on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys NFL Week 5 TNF with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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