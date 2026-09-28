NFL Week 3 wraps up with Eagles vs. Bears on Monday Night Football, and new users who want to wager on the game can grab the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bets, depending on where they live. Sign up to wager on Eagles vs. Bears on Monday Night Football here using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for Monday Night Football

The Eagles needed a touchdown in the final seconds to beat the Titans 24-20 last week, overcoming the brutal heat and two turnovers to improve to 2-0. That followed a 24-22 victory against the Commanders that required Philly to stop a two-point conversion that would have tied it with just over a minute left in the Week 1 matchup. The Bears came out flying in Week 1, taking a 59-37 victory against the Panthers as the offense piled up 558 yards. The defense allowed 478 but had three takeaways. Last week was a whole different ball game as Williams went down with a hamstring injury midway through the fourth quarter, and the Vikings took their seventh straight victory at Soldier Field. Chicago outgained the Vikings 297-246 but turned the ball over twice and yielded four sacks. One of those sacked came on the final play, when Bears backup quarterback Tyler Bagent suffered a concussion.

That means Case Keenum is expected to get the start for Chicago, while the Eagles offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and featuring Saquon Barkley and Devonta Smith is at mostly full strength. Goedert went down with a knee injury in the second quarter but the team will have Barkley in the mix after he went out with a stinger that kept him out most of Sunday's game and limited him to 9 rushing yards. Hurts threw for 264 yards and Smith had 117 receiving yards in the victory. The Eagles are 4.5-point road favorites, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Chicago covering the spread in 54% of simulations and sees some value on the Bears to win, as they do so 42% of the time as plus-money underdogs. Bet on Eagles-Bears on Monday Night Football with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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