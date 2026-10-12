The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins. The offer you are eligible for depends on the state you live in. Matthew Stafford and the Rams (2-2) will host Josh Allen and the Bills (3-1) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point home favorite at BetMGM, and the Over/Under for total points is 54.5. Bills receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is inactive. Sign up to bet on Bills vs. Rams NFL Week 5 Monday Night Football using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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Best bets for MNF Bills vs. Rams

The Rams are off to a slower start but remain the +650 favorite at BetMGM to win the NFL championship. That's because of an offense led by reigning MVP Stafford and featuring receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and running back Kyren Williams. The defense remains without star addition Myles Garrett but is still second in yards allowed (247.5 per game) and gives up less than 21 points per game (ninth). The Bills are yielding almost 27 points (25th in the league) but are the top scoring offense, averaging 31.8 points per contest. Both teams have had trouble protecting the ball, with the Rams giving it away eight times and Buffalo coughing it up seven times. Los Angeles also has just three takeaways, while the Bills have five.

Allen was named league MVP in 2024 and looks to be ready to make a run at the honor again in 2026. The veteran Bills quarterback entered Week 5 with a share of the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns with seven and has 1,039 passing yards, six TD passes and three interceptions. Running back James Cook is third in the NFL with 421 rushing yards. Stafford, meanwhile is fifth in the league with 1,189 passing yards and Adams is fifth with 590 receiving yards. The Bills will be without pass rusher Ed Oliver, (knee) but Greg Rousseau led the league in sacks with 6.0 entering Sunday. Buffalo could also get star receiver DJ Moore (shouder) back from injury, as he is listed as questionable.

These teams last met in 2024, and the Bills won a shootout 44-42 as Allen threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 82 and three more scores. Stafford threw for 322 yards and two TDs, with Nacua putting up 162 receiving yards and Williams running for 87 and scoring twice. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has a strong play on the total, with Over 54.5 hitting in 63% of its simulations. Buffalo wins in 44% of simulations to bring value as a plus-money underdog and is covering the spread at a 52% rate. Bet on Bills vs. Rams on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 5 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

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