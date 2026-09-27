The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins. The offer you're eligible for depends on the state you live in. We've reached Sunday, which means NFL action all day. There's no shortage of intriguing matchups, such as the Cowboys facing the Ravens in Brazil. The Ravens are favored by 3.5 points, according to the latest Cowboys vs. Ravens odds at BetMGM. Sign up to wager on NFL Week 3 with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

For terms and conditions of both offers from one of the best betting apps, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page before NFL betting on Sunday.

Best bets for NFL Week 3 on Sunday

If you want points, Baltimore at Dallas might be the game for you. The Cowboys' defense appears to still be an issue after a disastrous 2025 campaign, but their offense -- as well as the Ravens' offense -- are dangerous. Baltimore is 1-1, beating Indianapolis in Week 1 in blowout fashion before suffering a surprising 24-17 loss at home to New Orleans. Dallas is also 1-1, falling to New York in Week 1 before taking down Washington in Week 2. This is an international game, taking place in Brazil rather than in Dallas or Baltimore. The total is set at 52.5, and the SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 63% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 3 games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

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