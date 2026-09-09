The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The 2026 NFL season begins on Wednesday with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET. Seattle is favored by 3.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our BetMGM bonus code review.

BetMGM promo code details

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

Use the BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS to get either up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 bet wins. The offer varies by location. Users must be of legal age in a state where BetMGM legitimately operates. You must also be a first-time user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting apps and sports betting promos.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account by entering all the required information, such as name, email, birthdate and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Be sure to use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock in up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses, or $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 bet wins. Deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started here:

For the $1,500 bonus offer, users will receive their bonus bets shortly after their first bet settles, if it results in a loss. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets from one of the largest sports betting sites are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

How to place a bet on BetMGM Sportsbook

Once you log into BetMGM Sportsbook, placing a wager is easy. Users can select the sport or event they wish to bet on, and more popular bets like spread, money line, over/under, etc., should populate immediately. Users can select any of these options to begin building a betting slip for straight bets and parlays.

Users can also select a game or event and see all available options, such as prop bets, alternative spreads and more. It is simple and straightforward to add several bets to a single slip. Then, users can enter their wager and submit.

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

The Seahawks and Patriots kick off the 2026 NFL season from Seattle's Lumen Field at 8:20 p.m. ET, with the Seahawks coming off the high of their championship ceremony and the Patriots being reminded of what could have been. Seattle defeated New England, 29-13, in last year's Big Game for the Seahawks' second title in franchise history, which denied New England its seventh title.

The Seahawks lost running back Kenneth Walker III in free agency, but used their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on the position when selecting Jadarian Price No. 32 overall. With Zach Charbonnet (knee) on the IR to begin the season, Price could earn a significant workload. The Patriots will also be without a key running back, as TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is out.

Both teams had standout units on both sides last year, with Seattle ranking third in scoring at 28.4 points per game, and first in scoring defense at 17.2 ppg allowed. New England ranked second in scoring (28.8 ppg) and fourth in scoring defense (18.8 ppg allowed). The Patriots significantly boosted their wide receiver room in the offseason, trading for A.J. Brown of the Eagles. New England's Drake Maye was fourth in the league at 4,395 passing yards, with Seattle's Sam Darnold fifth at 4,048 yards last season.

The latest Seahawks vs. Patriots odds from BetMGM list Seattle as the 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 44.5 points. Brown's over/under for total receiving yards is 64.5 in his New England debut. Seattle star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's over/under is 81.5 receiving yards after averaging 105.5 per game last season. Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Responsible Gaming at BetMGM

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.