Sunday Night Football features the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. The Cowboys are priced at $0.60 per share to beat the Giants, who are priced at $0.42 per share at prediction market. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

SportsLine's team of experts and our projection model have provided the best trades for the Cowboys against the Giants game at 8:20 p.m. ET. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Cowboys vs. Giants prediction markets

Cowboys to beat the Giants ($0.61 per share)

More than 48.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

Cowboys to win against the Giants ($0.61 per share)

These NFC East rivals enter 2026 looking for growth, with both sides finishing under .500 in 2025. The Cowboys return basically their entire offense from last year, and that unit was one of the best in the NFL in 2025. That included a 40-point performance against the Giants in Week 2 of last season, though New York got a 34-17 win in Week 18 as Dallas rested many key starters. These rivals split their season series last year, with the home side winning in each matchup. The Cowboys win in the majority of the SportsLine Projection Model's 10,000 simulations, and a Dallas win is $0.61 per share at Kalshi.

A Giants win is trading at $0.40 per share at Kalshi. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

More than 47.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

The Cowboys' Achilles heel was their defense, which ranked dead last in the NFL in points allowed last year. The Giants also had a bottom-10 defense. These teams combined for a whopping 77 points in their first meeting in 2025, and New York put up 34 points in each matchup against Dallas last season. The Cowboys made some changes on the personnel side of their defense and also have a new defensive coordinator, but Dallas was the only team to give up more than 30 points per game in 2025. The Cowboys and Giants combine to score more than 48.5 points in nearly 60% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

Dallas and New York tallying more than 47.5 combined points is trading at $0.48 per share at Kalshi, and these teams scoring fewer than 48.5 total points on Sunday is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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