Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with the Chicago Bears hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. It's one last chance for the week to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to receive $150 in bonus bets for NFL betting after your first $5 wager. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Claim your DraftKings promo code and $150 in bonus bets here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our DraftKings promo code review.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code

No code is required for this online sports betting offer, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify for the offer, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every five days via click-to-claim.

Get started here:

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Monday Night Football betting preview

There was a moment where it looked like Caleb Williams' season might be over as he was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of a 9-3 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. However, an MRI revealed no severe damage and Ben Johnson indicated that he was week-to-week moving forward, though it's unlikely that he'll be available on Monday. Tyson Bagent will start if Williams isn't available and the Bears will be looking for a bounceback to avoid a 1-2 start.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are off to a 2-0 start after a come-from-behind win over the Titans on Sunday. Jalen Hurts found Darius Cooper for a three-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds to notch a 24-20 victory. However, Saquon Barkley (stinger) was injured in the process and his status could also be in jeopardy.

The latest Bears vs. Eagles odds from DraftKings list Philadelphia as the 3.5-point favorite on the road and the over/under is 44.5. There's also a 50% profit boost available for Monday Night Football and 50% profit boosts available for every football gameday of the season. Get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager by signing up for DraftKings Sportsbook here:

Responsible Gaming at DraftKings

DraftKings provides a "Responsible Gaming Center" tab for users on their profile pages. This landing page includes help for problem gambling as well as "Safer Play Tools," a list of options that allow users to limit their use of the app with deposit limits (daily, weekly or monthly), wagering limits, max wager limits and time limits. The platform also has a support team available 24/7 via live chat, and provides contact information for state and national helplines for those who need additional help. If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.